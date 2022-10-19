CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters living in the Lakeview Local School District will be deciding on not one, but two levies that would generate money for the schools.

Superintendent Velina Taylor said the funding is desperately needed since the district has not had any new money for operating expenses since 2010.

“We’re stretching our rubber band to the point where it might break,” she said.

The district is asking for an additional 5-year, 1-mill levy for school safety and a 10-year, 5.85-mill levy for emergency operation funding.

The safety levy would generate about $300,000 a year. That money would pay for school resource officers and any other school security needs.

The operating levy would generate $1.7 million for the district.

In May, voters rejected a 6.8-mill levy.

Since then, the district has done a number of things in an effort to save money.

Utility contracts have been renegotiated, each building reduced expenditures, “cluster” bus stops were established, plus the district lost a number of positions, including nine full-time and 11 part-time personnel and a supervisor.

But the district is also feeling the effects of inflation.

“It’s just the operating costs are so much higher now than they were 13 years ago that we need the extra help,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the district will still have some “belt-tightening,” even if the levies do pass.

“We’re running out of, I don’t want to say easy things, but we’re running out of obvious ways to tighten our belt and reduce our expenses,” Taylor said.

Should the safety levy pass, it would cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 an additional $36 a year, while the emergency operations levy would cost an extra $204 a year.

“Many, many of our families came here for the schools, so if they can support the mission that we have worked so hard to establish and create I think that would be money well worth spending,” Taylor said.

“I get it; I understand that people are saying not now, but my question is when? It wasn’t good in the spring; it’s not good now; when will it be good? It’s been 13 years,” she said.