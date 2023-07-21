LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – If you like to shop from local artisans while sipping a glass of wine, an event Saturday might be right up your alley.

Halliday’s Winery in Milton Township is hosting its first outdoor Makers Market. More than 30 vendors will set up shop for the event. These vendors include bakers, florists, candle makers, and honey. There will even be an outdoor bar and grill.

Organizers say they wanted to showcase the talent the area has to offer.

“In the past, we’ve done smaller vendor shows inside the winery, but this is the first time we’ve really done anything outside. We’re pretty excited,” said Jessica Lerch, winery manager.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The live music begins at 1 p.m.