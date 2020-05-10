Lake Milton restaurant, local church honor mothers through free curbside breakfast

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Mother’s Day will look a little different this year, but that won’t stop people from honoring their moms.

Dozens of restaurants across the Valley are offering curbside pick-up for Mother’s Day.

Westfall’s Family Restaurant in Lake Milton is partnering with Lakeview Assembly of God to kick things off with breakfast Sunday morning.

“We wanted to support small businesses, especially during this time, and we wanted to partner with them to bring breakfast to moms. We figured what better way to honor moms in our area than to provide breakfast for them and for their families?” said Pastor Nathan Bacorn.

They will be providing free curbside breakfast for callers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Westfall’s Family Restaurant will be offering a variety of breakfast staples, including as eggs, bacon, French toast, pancakes and more.

“We need to honor our mothers and that’s what this event is about, honoring our moms and just providing something for them on Mother’s Day,” Pastor Bacorn said.

The restaurant is located at 18148 Mahoning Ave. They can be reached at 330-654-5884.

For more information, visit Westfall’s Family Restaurant’s Facebook page.