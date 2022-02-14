LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – This Valentine’s Day is a special one for a Lake Milton couple. The two are celebrating their 77th Valentine’s Day as a married couple.

Merrill and Frances Spahlinger met in the first grade and have been through a lot together. Merill is a World War II veteran and the last one left in his American Legion.

The couple has three children together, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

They will celebrate their 78th anniversary in June.

“We had our ups and downs and everything but I adore her and all that,” Merrill said.

The two still try to find fun in their marriage. They have Happy Hour at their home every day.