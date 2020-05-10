Lake Milton church hosts drive-in Mother’s Day service

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – Churches across the Valley are still thinking of creative ways to gather on Sundays.

Lakeview Assembly of God in Lake Milton is hosting a drive-in service Sunday morning to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The community is invited to pull up to the church parking lot on Mahoning Avenue and take part in the service from their vehicles.

“It is cold, it’s frigid, but when you come in your car, you can turn your heater on and just listen to the word, enjoy the music, enjoy the worship, participate and we just invite you to come out,” said Pastor Nathan Bacorn.

The first service began at 9 a.m. and another will be held at 11 a.m.

Pastor Bacorn said they held a similar drive-in service for Easter Sunday.

“What made Easter so special was just the participation from the people in their cars. They were worshiping God. You can turn your left turn signal on, right… honking your horn. It’s just the participation that provides so much fun during this service,” he said.

The church is also partnering with Westfall’s Family Restaurant to provide free curbside breakfast at the restaurant until 1 p.m.