Laid-off GM workers, Democratic leaders want Trump to visit Valley

They claim the president has broken promises that he would bring jobs to the area and they want him to see the impact

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – State Democratic leaders are challenging President Trump to come to the Valley and talk with those affected by the shutdown of production at GM Lordstown.

On Thursday afternoon, a handful of people — including Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Mayor Tito Brown — stood in front of the now-closed Northside Hospital in Youngstown.

They held a banner, protesting the closing of the GM Lordstown complex, claiming Trump said, “It doesn’t really matter.”

One former Lordstown employee thinks the president should come to the Valley and meet members of the Lordstown community.

“The union reps, the few workers that are still left behind…who, unfortunately, weren’t able to transfer and what not, hear their stories. See where they’re coming from and see how, exactly, it really matters and impacts their lives and their families,” Braylin Rushton said.

The protesters accused the president of breaking promises that he would fight for local workers.

They plan to mount a billboard campaign using signs similar to the banner they held Thursday.