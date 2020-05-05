Lack of summer festivals could have big effect on Trumbull County’s economy

These festivals are the biggest fundraisers for many charities in the county

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Summer festivals are being canceled all across the Valley, especially in Trumbull County, where the trend could have a deep impact on the economy.

The Warren Italian-American Heritage Festival was the latest one to be called off.

Beth Kotwis-Carmichael with the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau said they are constantly in talks with other festivals considering cancellation.

“As we continue to go through each week, there’s another event that’s canceled. So we’re going to have to look at this at the end of the year and see what that economic impact [is] but it’s going to be significant in this area,” she said.

Kotwis-Carmichael said these festivals are the biggest fundraisers for many charities in the county.

“Most of these events are their annual events to raise money for their charitable donations. We won’t know the economic impact of this until after it’s over with,” she said.

Kotwis-Carmichael also said the charities who normally put on these events are put in a tough spot because of the planning involved and the volunteers needed to run them.

“I think it’s heartbreaking for those people who are organizing it. Most of our events are volunteer-run. They are organizing these events year-round, so it’s heartbreaking for them to have to cancel these events,” she said.

She also believes that people will have to think of alternative ways to enjoy the summer.

“I think we’re going to have to get creative this summer to really make sure that we have that togetherness while staying safe and healthy,” Kotwis-Carmichael said.