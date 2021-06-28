Lack of lifeguards pushes back opening of Youngstown pool

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northside Pool in Youngstown won’t be opening Monday due to a shortage of lifeguards

Youngstown’s Parks and Recreation Department said no matter how hot it gets, the pool will remain closed until they can secure enough lifeguards for the summer season.

The department needs to hire four more lifeguards to reopen. Park officials said no matter how hot it gets, the pool will not reopen until enough lifeguards are employed.

They say the problem is that young people looking for part-time work are finding it at other places that pay more than the city is offering. At this point, the city said they will pay lifeguards $10. 45 an hour, but they are competing with local restaurants and retailers offering $15 to $20 an hour with sign-on bonuses.

Anyone interested can apply at the first floor of the Parks and Recreation Office at 26 S. Phelps Street.

For more information, call the office at 330-742-8711.