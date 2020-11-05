LaBrae’s Bascom Elementary School moves to learning at home due to COVID-19

Over the past few days, there have been reports of a teacher and student in the district testing positive for the virus

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – LaBrae’s Bascom Elementary School is having its students learn from home starting Thursday.

This could last at least through next week. The district will let parents know when students can come back to the classroom.

Over the past few days, there have been reports of a teacher and student in the district testing positive for COVID-19.

The move to learning online is out of an abundance of caution, the district said.

Students will engage in remote learning Thursday and Friday. Direct remote instruction will happen through Google Meet starting Monday, as outlined in LaBrae’s restart plan.

More specific direction on remote learning instruction will be provided by the end of this week.

Trumbull County Educational Service Center special education units and preschool units will also be learning remotely. Teachers and the program director will be providing further direction.

School activities will not be affected. Students at the intermediate, middle and high schools will not be impacted.

The district is working with the Trumbull County Department of Health.