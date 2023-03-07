LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – An excerpt of a story written by a LaBrae sophomore has been published in an online teen magazine.

Abby Iser’s murder-mystery story titled “Don’t Trust Him” started as a classroom assignment.

It’s inspired by some of the crime shows she enjoys watching.

Iser says her teacher encouraged her to submit it to Teen Ink, a national teen magazine. It was posted to the website last month.

She said she was excited to see her work published.

“It’s so surreal, I guess, because you know I’m 16 and just being published is really odd and it was always just one of my friend’s dreams and my dreams for me,” Iser said.

If Iser’s story gets enough votes, it could make it into the publication’s printed edition.

Iser says she writes for fun but hopes to one day become a forensic scientist. She recently was accepted into TCTC’s biotechnology program.