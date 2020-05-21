LaBrae school district honors retiring treasurer with drive-by celebration

Carol Jones was honored for her 49 years of service as she enters retirement

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – When school treasurer Carol Jones started working for the LaBrae Local School District, Richard Nixon was president and gas was 36 cents a gallon.

On Thursday, she was honored for her 49 years of service as she enters retirement.

Dozens of cars and even a fire truck took part in a drive-by celebration of Carol’s half century of dedicated work outside Bascom Elementary School.

It was all a surprise planned by her granddaughter, Emma.

“When I heard she’d been working for 49 years, I knew I had to do something special. When the idea came for the drive-by during quarantine, I knew it was the perfect idea,” Emma said.

“I walked my way right into it. I started in the treasurer’s office and worked my way up,” Carol said.

School officials said Carol served admirably and ethically, noting she’s won numerous state auditor awards for her accounting work.

Carol said she’s very appreciative of her community and that she’ll always be a Viking.