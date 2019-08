Besides the bus that caught fire, another will be out of service because it didn't pass inspection

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The LaBrae Schools superintendent said one school bus will be out of service after another bus caught fire Monday.

That bus failed to pass an inspection Tuesday.

On Monday, a driver started a bus, went into the office and came out to find the bus on fire.

That bus was destroyed.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The district said this will not affect transportation going into the new school year.