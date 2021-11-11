LaBrae all-conference quarterback, Ivy League commit named ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – For LaBrae senior Aidan Stephens, there is nothing better than game day.

“Just the atmosphere on Friday nights,” Stephens said. “Well, Saturday nights now since it’s playoffs, I love seeing the fans come out to every game and it’s amazing.”

So far this season, the all-league and all-conference quarterback has thrown for 1169 yards and seven touchdowns. He is also a force on the ground, rushing for 988 yards and 25 scores.

“It’s definitely a factor, being able to read people’s defenses and then also having that threat, being able to run,” Stephens added. “So yeah, but I just like to be a leader and lead my guys. That’s what I try to do.”

Stephens is also a member of the LaBrae basketball and track teams. On the court, Stephens helped the Vikings claim a district championship in 2020. In track, he competes in the 400m and relays.

“My coach was telling me it would help me bring up my speed and endurance and get my legs stronger, so that’s why I started running track,” he said.

Stephens is just as accomplished in the classroom, posting a 3.88 GPA.

“You got to hold up your own in the classroom,” Stephens said. “Get a good education because you always have to have a ‘Plan B’ if sports doesn’t work out for you. That’s what I definitely try to stick to.”

He is a member of the National Honor Society and the school’s spirit club. He also volunteers with the football team.

“Our community definitely helps support us, so out of respect I want to help give back to them,” he said. “So, that’s just my way of paying my respects to them.”

Stephens received offers from numerous schools, including Harvard, YSU and Buffalo. Next year, Stephens will be continuing his football career at Yale. He is slated to play wide receiver for the Bulldogs and plans on studying medicine.

“I actually committed the day I visited, and the coaching staff was amazing,” Stephens said. “I fell in love with those guys and what they do and the team. The campus is beautiful.”

The Vikings are 11-1 on the season and have advanced to the third round of the playoffs. Stephens is hoping to end his high school career with a state title.

“I’ve been dreaming about that since my middle school days. We really think we have a chance to make it come true this year. So, that’s what we’re striving for.”