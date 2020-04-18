Labra Brothers donates record sales to Record Connect in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday is National Record Store day.

Because of the stay at home order, Saturday saw a long tradition for one record store in Niles cancelled.

“It was kind of sad coming here because there was no line. Generally, the line is from the front door of my store all the way to the end of the plaza with people trying to get in,” said Jeff Burke, owner of Record Connection.

On this day for the past 12 years, Pine Tree Plaza in Niles clears out cars for the celebration of Record Store Day. It’s a day Burke says can make up over 35 percent of his total sales for the year.

“It’s the biggest day in the history of the store. Last year, was monumental actually. We had done more total sales than when the Foo Fighters were here,” Burke said.

“We just decided it was the least we could do just because this is their biggest day of the year,” said Christian Labra, of the Labra Brothers band.

Christian plays in a band with his brother and they were on the list to perform at this year’s celebration.

Not only that, he was planning on releasing his new vinyl record on Record Store Day in person.

Instead, he’s releasing that vinyl online and donating 50 percent of its sales to Record Connection.

“I was really taken aback by their gesture. You know, it’s really a cool thing that the band is thinking of Jeff at Record Connection,” Burke said.

As of now, the celebration is rescheduled to June 20.

Burke says, considering last year gathered up to 1,400 people, he isn’t too sure if it will even happen.

“You know, we get a newsletter every Friday with updates and things that are going on, but nobody’s talking,” Burke said. “My gut feeling is not good, but I got my fingers crossed. I’m hoping.”