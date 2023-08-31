YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber held its yearly event Thursday to highlight local economic development.

In the presentation “Salute to Business,” speakers discussed the philosophies, successes, and needs of the Valley’s efforts to grow the population. There was one man with a unique story who received a special honor.

You’ve most likely seen the work of John Zabrucky in your favorite sci-fi movies. The Warren native is best known for his creation of eye-catching props in movies like “Star Trek,” “X-Men” and “Ghostbusters.”

“I’m receiving an award? I did not know that,” Zabrucky said.

In his early years, Zabrucky taught art at two local universities then moved to Los Angeles where he says he became broke.

“The fear of being broke again propelled me to try and become successful,” Zabrucky said.

That’s when his vision of a prop company came to reality, and he founded Modern Props Inc.

After many years, he is bringing his work back to the Valley.

“I donated the science fiction inventory of the company to Warren, and I’m hoping it becomes an incredible museum,” Zabrucky said.

The modern museum would be filled with about 500 drives that took 40 years to build, Zabrucky explained.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber President Guy Coviello said that Zabrucky is an example of the talent that is cultivated here in the Valley.

“How people, especially young people, when you come from here, you can go on and be something incredible,’ Coviello said.

He said the museum could be an attraction that will bring in many visitors to the Valley.

“It could bring a lot in terms of tourism, visitors as well as price in the community that we produced somebody that did something so significant,” Coviello said.

There is no set date when the museum will be up and running, but the project will involve the Trumbull County Historical Society.