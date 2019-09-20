KSU Trumbull now offers food pantry, donations sought

School officials say they're just trying to provide a safety net for students who need it

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – The Kent State University Trumbull campus in Champion is starting a new program to help out some students.

The campus now offers “Flash’s Food Pantry” inside the technology building. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays.

Organizers say it’s similar to pantries found in some local high schools, which also include personal hygiene products. It’s free and open to all students.

“Obviously, when we get students here we want to help them succeed academically. Going back, one of the things you have to do is make sure they’re here now. So if they’re in class they’re able to learn, they’re not hungry,” said Bill Burgess, KSU Trumbull marketing coordinator.

Burgess says they just had a fundraiser and raised between $600 and $800 through faculty and staff donations. But, they’re always looking for help.

He says you can call him directly to find out how to contribute at 330-675-7627. You can also email Barbara Ozimek, KSU Trumbull’s full-time licensed professional clinical counselor, at bozimek@kent.edu.

Collection bins are also located throughout the campus.