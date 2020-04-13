KSU cancels all events until July 4

This announcement extends a previous decision to cancel events through early May

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University announced Monday that all campus events are canceled through July 4.

University officials said all events, summer camps and conferences are canceled, including other events that use KSU facilities.

Spring commencement is also postponed.

Kent State continues with remote instruction for summer academic offerings during Intersession (May 14-June 3), Summer I (June 4-July 8) and Summer II (June 4-July 29).

A decision will be made by late May on-campus activities after July 4 and how the late summer session, July 9-Aug. 12, will be handled.