Kravitz’s annual Easter brunch will be take-out only; tickets already sold out

Jack Kravitz has already taken 250 pre-orders, which he says will be the limit

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Kravitz Deli normally holds an event with up to 500 people to celebrate Easter.

But this Sunday, they will be offering an Easter brunch to go.

Jack Kravitz has already taken 250 pre-orders, which he says will be the limit.

He said his main focus is limiting the crowd of people picking up food.

“So it’s all paid in advance. You go to your car, tell us who you are, we come out wearing a mask and gloves. We get your order and we bring it, put it into your car,” he said.

Kravitz said this will be a huge boost after they were forced to close the store for two weeks.

They are now open for take-out three days a week.