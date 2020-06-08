Kravitz Deli to open more doors to dine-in service

Owner Jack Kravitz has implemented safety measures to help with social distancing when dining in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kravitz Deli in Youngstown has reopened its doors to the public for dine-in meals with customer and employee safety the number one priority.

Owner Jack Kravitz installed Plexiglas panels between the booths, moved seats six feet apart and instituted a “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service” policy for diners and employees.

Sanitizer is available at the entry, and customers are expected to keep their masks on until they are seated.

“We care about our customers and want to ensure the safety of all involved, while offering the great food you’ve come to love,” Kravitz said in a release. “We also have added several new healthy menu items such as salads, wraps and bowls.”

New menu items include four new varieties of chicken wraps, lighter salads and vegetarian items, including grain bowls featuring farro and what berries, and a menu item that gives a nod to the deli’s history, the Reuben bowl.

The demand for new menu items is two-fold.

“With the escalating prices for beef during the pandemic, we looked to alternative ways to cater to our patrons, offering delicious food at a great value. Additionally, some of us may need to lose the ‘Pandemic 10,’ and our healthy options are perfect for that,” Kravitz said, joking about the potential weight gained in the past few months with staying home and social distancing.

Online ordering and curbside service will remain available.

Customers may call upon pickup, and food will be brought out to their vehicle.

Beginning June 9, the Belmont Avenue location in Liberty will be open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.