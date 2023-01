LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue is finally reopening for dine-in service.

Back in November 2022, a grease fire damaged the kitchen. The business then reopened for take-out only at the end of December.

The restaurant will reopen for in-store dining on Monday, Jan. 16.

According to Kravitz, the closure gave them the opportunity to refurbish the dishwashing station, paint the deli and install a new flat-top grill and fryer.