Kravitz Deli serves up thousands of pounds of corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday was another big day at Kravitz Deli in Liberty as corned beef was the main attraction for St. Patrick’s Day.

Workers prepared, sliced and served around 4,000 pounds of corned beef to make about 1,500 sandwiches.

“You know, this year’s a little different because it’s still COVID time and we are very, very observant of the rules. We are watching out for our customers, we’re watching out for our staff,” said deli owner Jack Kravitz.

Kravitz eliminated live music and large crowds this year to follow social distancing guidelines from the state.