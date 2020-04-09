Kravitz Deli offers Passover meals through pick-up, delivery services

A virtual Passover service will also be held Wednesday night by Rabbi Frank Muller

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kravitz Deli is making it a little easier for the local Jewish community to enjoy a Passover meal.

On Wednesday, they offered a pick-up and delivery service for people who ordered a Seder dinner. The meals are similar to what they would typically serve.

A virtual Passover service will also be held Wednesday night by Rabbi Frank Muller of Congregation Rodef Sholom.

Thirty meals were order, even by some who were not celebrating the traditional Jewish holiday.

“We opened it up to everybody. We have had some non-Jewish people order it too, but pretty much we were just trying to support the Jewish community,” said Patricia Rydarowicz from Inspired Catering by Kravitz.

She said that they plan on having the same service for Easter meals as well. It will be similar to their Mill Creek Easter Buffet they hold every year.