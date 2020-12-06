Kittens safe after abandoned outside Canfield animal shelter

Officials at Angels for Animals say they will try to press charges after two kittens were left in a bin outside of their building

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials at Angels for Animals say they will try to press charges after two kittens were left in a bin outside of their building.

The kittens were found in a tote after being abandoned at Angels for Animals after 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The shelter says they are open 24/7 to take animals in need, but there are proper surrender protocols that need to be followed, and they are always there to help.

“These people left these kittens outside in the cold. They had a water bottle in there that leaked all over the container. Those kittens were sitting in a cold, wet tote,” said Diane Less, founder of Angels for Animals. “It’s not that we won’t help them. It’s not that we won’t take them, but that’s not how that works. We want these animals inside in the warm environment.”

The kittens are now safe in the shelter and are receiving medical care.

Less says they do have surveillance footage of the kittens being left and they are going to pursue abandonment charges, which is a felony.

If you have any information regarding the situation, contact Less at 330-502-5352.

Unless you have an emergency situation where you have found a hurt, sick or abandoned animal, Angels for Animals offers to take surrendered animals.

For more information on their surrender policy, you may contact the intake manager for Angels for Animals at 330-507-0774.