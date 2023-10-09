KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kinsman’s newest police chief has officially been sworn in to his new position.

Thaddeus Stephenson took the oath of office during the trustees meeting Monday evening.

Stephenson is filling the role left vacant by former Chief Shawn Rentz’s retirement.

He plans to work his first shift Tuesday morning.

Stephenson has 20 years of experience working for the Warren City Police Department and is currently a sergeant there.

He will keep working in Warren while also working in Kinsman part-time.