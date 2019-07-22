Kinsman thanks neighboring community for help with ‘devastating blow’

'A disaster of this magnitude cannot be handled by a single agency." fire chief says

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – First responders in Kinsman are thanking surrounding communities, some from as far away as Conneaut, for helping with Saturday’s flooding disaster.

The Kinsman Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that “Mother Nature unleashed a devastating blow to our small community.”

On Saturday, the only road leading to 30 homes on Lakeview Drivewas washed out by floodwaters, trapping some residents.

People who live there say even though the damage is bad, they are happy no one was hurt.

Officials say it could take 30 to 60 days before those families can return to their homes for good. For now, neighbors are being allowed one trip back to their houses to get what they need.

After Saturday’s storms, engineers came in and assessed the damage left behind. They say there’s going to be a tremendous amount of work to be done because of the amount of embankment material needed to fix the road.

In addition to Lakeview Drive, 12 other locations in Kinsman also sustained flood damage. Lawmakers took a tour of the damage and will be calling on the state to help out with funding for repairs.

Kinsman Fire Chief Corey VanIKanegan said some are calling the flood “the worst disaster to come through Trumbull County since the tornado of 1985.”

“There are just too many tasks to be completed. The amount of first responders, local politicians, churches and many others who took time away from their families on Saturday shows the true dedication to help others in need,” VanKanegan wrote.

The Kinsman Fire Department listed many agencies that came to their aid while they were dealing with the emergency:

Bazetta Fire Department

Burghill-Vernon Fire Department

Mesopotamia Fire Department

Mecca Fire Department

Johnston Fire Department

Andover Fire Department

Conneaut Fire Department

Vienna Fire Department

Orwell Fire Department

Wayne Fire Department

Windsor Fire Department

Bristol Fire Department

Warren Township Fire Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Kinsman Police Department

Hartford Police Department

Trumbull County Hazmat

Trumbull County Engineer

Kinsman Road Department

Trumbull County 911

Heritage Hill Farm

Senator Sean O’Brien

Representative Michael O’Brien

In addition to the first responders, volunteers and private groups headed to Kinsman to help out. Many brought food, water or donated ATVs to help out with rescue efforts.

The American Red Cross will be available Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, for anyone needing assistance. Caseworkers will also be available to provide assistance to those who evacuated their homes or had structural damage

