Kinsman Family Fun Day benefits residents affected by recent flooding

Every year, the festivities benefit those in need

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volunteers donated their time to the Kinsman Family Fun Day on Saturday, which raised money for the local food bank.

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy crafts, food and a raffle giveaway at the event. Every year, proceeds from the family fun day benefit those in need.

This year’s focus was to help people affected by recent flooding in Kinsman.

“All the farmers I know, they had a rough time with the floods and everything. It’s just terrible. I hate to see them struggling. We’re here to help any way we can, help and hope this helps a lot of people,” said Charles Battison, event organizer.