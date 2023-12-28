Editor’s note: This story was updated to clarify that Kimberly-Clark has not stated a use for the property yet.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big announcement was made Thursday at the Western Reserve Port Authority meeting.

Kimberly-Clark will buy about 1,000 acres of land where a former steel mill once stood off of Pine Avenue. Most of the buildings on the site have been town down.

The board voted unanimously to sell the former steel mill property in the Warren/Howland area to the company.

The site was cleaned up and work there was done in 2021.

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation has dozens of brands including Cottonelle, Depend, Huggies, Kleenex, Poise, Scott, Kotex and more. The company employs 45,000 workers worldwide.