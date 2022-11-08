(WKBN) – Two men are in the race for a House seat in Ohio’s 14th District.

Democrat Matt Killboy is challenging incumbent Republican David Joyce.

Joyce, of Chagrin Falls, attended the University of Dayton and the University of Dayton School of Law. He has experience as a Geauga County prosecuting attorney and public defender.

Joyce told the League of Women Voters that he is running for reelection with the goals of strengthening the regional economy, protecting and preserving the Great Lakes and combating the opioid crisis.

“I work each and every day on behalf of my constituents to ensure that the federal government is assisting rather than impeding our nation’s growth. Right now, Ohio families are facing record increases in prices for just about everything,” he told the League. “This level of inflation is hurting just about everyone whether they are filling their gas tank or buying groceries. Throughout my career, I have been a constant voice to cut unnecessary spending, grow our economy, and support American jobs.”

Killboy has degrees in nursing and athletic training from Kent State University, a Master of Education degree from NC State and Master of Public Administration from Kent State and a doctor of nursing practice from the Ohio State University.

He is a retired Naval officer, Registered Nurse, certified athletic trainer and small business owner.

He told the League of Women Voters that one of the biggest issues right now is gridlock in Congress due to a decline in civil discourse.

“During my first few weeks in Congress, I am committed to shaking hands with all my colleagues and getting to know them. Instead of finger-pointing and playing the blame game, I will roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty working with my colleagues to find solutions to our challenges,” he said.

He said he is running for office because he wants to help his fellow Ohioans.

