Kids under care of Trumbull Co. Children Services plant pinwheels for abuse awareness

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – There were 1,631 reports of child abuse in Trumbull County just last year. Through the month of April, each report is being represented by a pinwheel on the front lawn of Warren City Hall.

The display has been set up for 15 years as a part of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Usually, volunteers set up the Pinwheels for Prevention but they couldn’t this year because of social distancing. So earlier this month, some children in the care of Children Services who live together at the residential treatment center planted the pinwheels themselves.

“We’re pretty proud of them for that,” said Tim Schaffner, with Trumbull County Children Services. “It’s kind of one of the ways that they can give back to the community and speak out for kids like them.”

Schaffner said since classes have moved out of the classroom because of the COVID-19 pandemic, referrals of possible child abuse or neglect have dropped by about 30%.

He said it could be attributed to not having professional eyes, like teachers and coaches, on children.

Schaffner is concerned that by the time Children Services is able to intervene, there could be some serious abuse or neglect happening.