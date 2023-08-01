BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lemonade stands are popular in the summer. Young entrepreneurs selling a cool drink and collecting money. We told you about a weekend lemonade stand in Boardman and showed you it in action. The story continued Tuesday as it passed along its profit.

Gabbi Giannios and Blake Cooper surprised the Salvation Army with a $3,153 check from their lemonade stand on Sunday. Gabbi’s dad, Greg Gianniois, was surprised by how much they earned.

“When we got the final numbers me and my wife were just ecstatic. You know, it was amazing,” Giannios said.

The lemonade stand was only open for three hours Sunday on Jaguar Drive. The girls made $1,000 an hour.

“This is unbelievable. Last year, you know they did a little over $500. This year, they were expecting a few hundred more, but when they said the amount, I was just wow, it’s unreal — from a lemonade stand,” said Major Paul Moore, with the Salvation Army.

The money will be used by the Salvation Army in its Back to School program. That’s exactly what the kids wanted — to help other children their age.

“To get back to school supplies,” Gabbi Giannios said.

“For them to get school supplies for school coming up,” said Blake Cooper.

The lemonade stand started in honor of Gabbi’s uncle Gus, who passed away a couple of years ago. She asked her best friend Blake to help her. They’re cute. The lemonade is delicious, and the kids are learning they can make a difference in the world.

“I’m sure down deep inside they’re really proud, and I know my uncle, if he was living, he’d be proud. I know he’s smiling right now up in heaven,” Greg Giannios said.

Gabbi and Blake will ring the bell in front of a red kettle later this year for the third time. Look for them in front of the Sparkle on Western Reserve between Thanksgiving and Christmas.