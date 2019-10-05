Kids paint pumpkins, connect with local farmers at Howland Market’s Sprout Day

The market held a scavenger hunt and had a lot of tasty food from local farmers as part of Sprout Day

by: Briana Ray-Turner

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Kids were able to meet their local farmers at an event on Saturday at the Howland Farmers Market.

“It’s important because it’s nice to get kids involved in their local food system. Our farmers that are here grow their own food and it’s nice to have some face-to-face interaction with a farmer,” said event coordinator Alexandra Divito.

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County also joined in with a table full of paint for face and pumpkin painting.

If you missed Saturday’s event, check out the Howland Farmers Market’s website for their schedule.

