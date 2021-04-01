Kids line up for early Easter treat in Salem

The giveaway was hosted by The Brightside Project

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids got their chance to get an early Easter basket Thursday in Salem.

The giveaway was hosted by The Brightside Project on S. Broadway Avenue.

Along with a food giveaway, kids could pick from one of the almost 200 Easter Baskets. They contained candy, snack items, toys and more for the kids.

The event was so huge, people were lining around the block for the giveaway.

“We’ve already outgrown our facility in just the few years we’ve been here, but it’s good to see the kids dragging those Easter baskets down the street,” said Brightside Executive Director Scott Lewis.

Lewis said that many of the items they had were donated.