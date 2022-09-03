AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two local kids set up a lemonade stand to honor their Aunt “Mimi” who passed away earlier this summer.

The lemonade stand was at a house off Market Street. The community has been very gracious donating cookies, shirts, cups, paper products and dish towels for the lemonade stand.

All money made at the lemonade stand will go to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, because of Aunt Mimi’s love for animals.

“Amy was always a caring person, she had one of the biggest hearts that you would have ever seen. She was always, ‘Do unto others what you would want done to you,'” said her brother Gregory Kenyon.

Governor Mike DeWine is stopping by on Monday to meet the kids who set up the stand.