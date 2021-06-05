Kids learn safety tips while biking in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – This time of year, there’s great weather for riding the bike. For some kids, it might be their first time hopping on, so kids in Lisbon got first-hand tips on bike safety Saturday.

As the school year comes to an end, what will your kids be up to? Heading out on their bikes with friends might be one of their activities, so you want to make sure your kids are as safe as possible.

“It’s summertime. Kids are out of school, they’re going to be on our Greenway Trail. They have to know that safety is our number one factor, and they also need to respect other riders,” said Ptl. William Grodhaus of Lisbon Police Department.

They are trying to prevent accidents as much as possible.

There are a few things you can do to protect your child, such as using hand signals, being aware of your surroundings and always wearing a helmet.

“Eighty-five percent of people who wreck bicycles prevent head injuries if they are wearing a helmet,” Grodhaus said.

Getting a tune-up on your car is common, but it’s not a bad idea to do the same thing with a bike.

“Check their wheels to make sure they don’t have any loose or broken spokes. Their tires, to make sure they don’t have any cracks or rips or so forth in their tire, and make sure the tire is not worn out,” said Junior Saddler, owner of Donna’s Bicycle Shop at the Greenway Trail.

Saddlers says you should also check cables and the bike chain to make sure everything is secure, and it seems like the kids listened.

“You should definitely always grease your chain on your bike,” said Ryan Brown who was out riding his bike Saturday. “So your chain doesn’t get all rusted and start to break off.”

It might not be the cool thing to do at a young age, but it helps to get them into the habit.

“If they start good habits now, I think it will follow them all through life,” Grodhaus said. “I always thought I was the cool kid, too, until you fall down, and then you’re the one embarrassed. Just do it the right way.”