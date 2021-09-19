Kids learn about STEM through Silly Science Sundays at OH WOW!

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids in Youngstown got to have fun with science Sunday.

OH WOW! Brought back their Silly Science Sunday event.

Families gathered in Central Square in downtown Youngstown for the event.

Kids could learn about robotics, build marshmallow catapults and watch watermelons explode with rubber bands.

The event also helps get kids interested in STEM and STREAM activities.

“By the time somebody thinks that maybe they might be interested in a STEM career, they’re too old. So part of OH WOW! is getting them interested at a younger age and this festival is all part of that,” said visitor services director Colleen Ruby.

Silly Science Sunday is an annual event.

