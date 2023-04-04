(WKBN) — Numerous egg hunts were hosted in the Valley on Tuesday.

There was excitement today at Boardman Park as 300 elementary kids converged on Tots Town today for a huge Easter egg hunt.

The event was held by the Boardman Kiwanis. This was their 71st time hosting.

The eggs were all gone within minutes, then it was time for the kids to meet up with friends and check out their prizes. The kids even had a visit with the Easter bunny.

The Easter Bunny also did his thing in Austintown at Fitch High School where kindergartners were invited for an egg hunt.

They were helped by cheerleaders and members of the football team. There was a big area to search — eggs were scattered over the entire football field.