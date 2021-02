The kids were getting a jump on some winter activities ahead of the storm.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Eastlake Metroparks Sled Hill in Cortland was full of kids Monday enjoying their day off of school.

John Richards, of Warren, said getting outside is a good break from all that screen time.

“It’s good to pull them away from the electronics and the TV. Just get outside and have some fun,” Richards said.

The children said their favorite part of sledding was getting to “fly down the hill.”