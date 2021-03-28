Kids have fun at Easter events across the Valley despite rainy weather

Although it rained, it didn't stop cars from being able to pull up and get some good treats

(WKBN) – There were many Easter events going on in the Valley Sunday, including an all-inclusive Easter Egg Hunt that was held at Rulli Brothers on South Ave.

It was put together by Elisa’s Entourage, Miss Dana’s Diamonds and Rulli Brothers.

Easter egg bags were given out and broken down into age groups.

Although it rained, it didn’t stop cars from being able to pull up and get some good treats from super heroes and princesses passing out candy, and the event was made to include all children.

“I try to, like, really make sure that all kids are included, so the first hour and a half are specifically our special needs families. We have special sensory prizes that they were able to win,” said event organizer Dana Winters.

The prizes given out were all donated from the community, and there was even a bonus bag for kids with food allergies.

The fundraiser was for The Walnut Grove and Focus Hippotherapy.

In Struthers, cars lined up to pick up some goodie bags as well. Each bag had Easter eggs and candy inside.

Two bikes were also raffled off at the event.

All the bags of candy and eggs were donated from the city, and the event was open for anyone to come, not just residents of Struthers.

The city did the same drive-thru event last year, since Covid prevented their usual Easter egg hunt. Despite the rain, it didn’t stop them from continuing the event.

“I think that this is good for the community, good for the citizens. Promotes community pride. We’ll continue to do it no matter how bad the weather is,” said Dallas Bigley, Struthers Councilman At-Large.

In total, Bigley said they expected anywhere from 300 to 500 cars to pass through.