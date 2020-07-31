33 News at 6

Kids get new wheels thanks to Warren Family Mission giveaway

The Warren Family Mission gave away 52 bikes Friday to some very excited children

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thanks to donations, some children in Warren now have a brand new bike to call their own.

Families had to preregister in order to receive the free bicycles.

Mission staff engraved every bike with the child’s name.

Warren Family Mission spokesperson Keno Hills said they wanted to do something special for children in their community.

“What kids wouldn’t want a new bike? I know if I was sitting at home for weeks just having to deal with the situation that is going on in the world right now, a bike would make me ecstatic. I would be absolutely just happy. Just the kids that are coming here today, just seeing the smiles on their faces makes me happy,” Hills said.

Hills says generous donations make events like the bike giveaway possible.

