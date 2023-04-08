BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — As part of our caring for the community campaign, WKBN partnered with Kufleitner Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Boardman on Saturday.

Families had the opportunity to see the “Jeepster Bunny.” Of course, there was lots of candy given out.

The kids received their own Kids Identi-Kit, too.

Nicholas Sugar is the marketing manager for the auto group. He says it is a great way to help the community.

“Any time we have the opportunity to connect with the community, we love having everyone come out — it’s a great opportunity,” Sugar says. “We just get bigger and bigger every year. We are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.”

This is the auto group’s third year running the program.