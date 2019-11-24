Kids decorate ornaments at Boardman Christmas in the Park

They also got to take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus plus two Christmas ponies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was Christmas in the Park Sunday in Boardman.

Children pre-registered for the event at Boardman Township Park and were able to pain ceramic ornaments.

The event was hosted by Wonderstruck Artisan.

“So today, we’re hosting Christmas in the Park with Boardman Park and the Larricia Center. So the kids are able to come out today to paint cookies with Santa plates, Christmas ornaments–cookies, hot cocoa and then of course we have our Christmas horses and Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” said Stephanie Miller of Wonderstruck Studios.

Wonderstruck also offers after school art programs, summer art camps, sip and paints, glass fusion and more.