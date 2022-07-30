EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Student Fishing League created a unique opportunity for assisted living residents.

SFL worked in collaboration with Covington Assisted Living and the East Palestine Fire Department. A large fishing tank was set up to allow Covington Residents to spend a fun day fishing in the sun.

It started Friday when the Student Fishing League caught all the fish at a private pond in Glenmore.

“We got the kids together and fished, we brought them up here, East Palestine’s fire department stepped up and put the retainment system up, everyone jumped in and made this happen,” said Harry Emmerling with SFL.

The league brought around 60 fish to the mobile tank. Covington provided food and water balloons at the event.

“They do so much better when they are out and about and not just sitting in their rooms,” said Covington activities director Megan Carl.

Carl said the residents have been excited to get outside for more activities.

“With COVID it’s been hard, but we’ve been trying hard last week we took a group to see Lynard Skynard at the Covelli Centre,” Carl said.

The Student Fishing League started this in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, as a way to give elderly people a chance to experience fishing.

Emmerling said he wanted to give people these chances because his father was in assisted care.

“You know, he might not have gotten the chance to do this, it’s got to bring back some good memories,” Emmerling said.

Covington Nursing and Assisted Living is grateful for all the help they have received to make this event possible. They plan to do this again.