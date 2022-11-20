BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Kids spent Sunday at school at Saint Charles and had a blast.

Not in the classroom — but kicking off the holiday season with singing, letters to Santa, balloon art and lots of hot chocolate.

Santa came for a visit and kids made “food” for the reindeer pulling his sleigh.

“Glitter and oats,” said students Ava Peluso and Ava Pavlich.

“The kids like to get together outside of school hours and they get really excited when they see their friends all dressed up, they get to run around and see each other when there is not such a strict school setting,” said organizer Lisa Metzinger.

Representatives from Saint Charles said they value building a sense of community outside the classroom.