Kids celebrate Halloween early with autism awareness program’s trunk or treat event

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Kids had the chance to celebrate Halloween a little early Sunday at the Autism Awareness Training and Acceptance Program’s second annual Trunk or Treat.

Chestnut Ridge Campgrounds donated the use of their property for the event so that people could properly social distance.

The Trunk or Treat included a special needs resource fair to help connect families of special needs children with available services in the area.

The event also served as a way to get the community more comfortable with emergency responders.

“A lot of times, people are, you know, wary about interacting with first responders, like going up and saying hi to the police officer or whatnot. So we wanted to get this event to try to take some of that anxiety away,” said patrolman Justin Meade.

Meade says a lot of families were grateful they were still able to hold the event.

He says they’re planning on having Trunk or Treat again next year.