YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A kidnapping suspect who was deemed too incompetent to stand trial had his competency restored.

A trial date will now be set in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Jeremy Telego, 41, before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and aggravated menacing.

An evaluation in January found that Telego was incompetent to stand trial, but his competency was restored after treatment in a mental health facility, a second evaluation has found.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors stipulated to the results of the second study.

Telego is accused of assaulting a woman last July he met at a concert in Youngstown.

Police said the two argued in a car until Telego stopped at a hotel in Boardman, dragged the woman out of his car into a room, beat her and refused to let her leave.

The woman managed to escape when Telego fell asleep. She got medical treatment and called police.