STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s the season of giving, and 45 local kids were doing just that Sunday morning at Struthers High School.

They’re all part of the Boo Squad, a kid-led organization making a difference in their own backyards. Dozens of kids with the Boo Squad passed out bags of stuffing, cranberry sauce and turkeys at Struthers High School, everything you need for a complete Thanksgiving meal.

“The Boo Squad is a group of kids that work together to help around the community,” said Caroline Medvec, Boo Squad member. “And I do this because it just makes me feel good to know that I helped somebody.”

Medvec is a long-time Boo Squad member. Her mom Heather started the group in 2017.

That year, they helped 10 families. This year, their goal was to help around 215.

There was even a waitlist, but through generous donations, they set a new record.

“Today, we helped 262 families,” Medvec said.

Katina Stamos is the mom of another long-time Boo Squad member.

“It is so heartwarming to see so many kids want to come like their parents didn’t really have to drag them out here to come,” Stamos said. “They actually wanted to come.”

Stamos worried they wouldn’t be able to fulfill all the requests for help this year, and she’s amazed at the kids’ dedication to helping those in their own backyard.

“We have to teach them young what it is to help other people,” Stamos said. “We never know when we’re going to be put in this situation. And it’s really important to teach them at a young age that we need to get involved in our community.”

The kids were glad they could bring joy to those who need it most.

The Boo Squad helped families in need across seven local school districts and helped people through organizations like the Beatitude House and Purple Cat.