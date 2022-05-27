COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kickoff times have been announced for several Ohio State football games for the upcoming 2022 season.
Start times for the Buckeyes’ home games against Arkansas State, Toledo and Rutgers are listed below. Ohio State’s kickoff times against Notre Dame and Michigan were announced prior to Thursday.
*Indicates new kickoff time announcement
Ohio State kickoff times
- Week 1 vs Notre Dame at 7:30
- Week 2 vs Arkansas State at 12:00*
- Week 3 vs Toledo at 7:00*
- Week 4 vs Wisconsin TBD
- Week 5 vs Rutgers 3:30* (homecoming)
- Week at Michigan State TBD
- Week 7 vs Iowa TBD
- Week 8 at Penn State TBD
- Week 9 at Northwestern TBD
- Week 10 vs Indiana TBD
- Week 11 at Maryland TBD
- Week 12 vs Michigan 12:00
- Big Ten Championship Game 8:00*