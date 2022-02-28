SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon is getting $14 million from the American Rescue Plan that city leaders plan to use to create new roles to help move the downtown forward.

City Manager Bob Fiscus said as of March 14, Sherris Moreira of Hermitage will be taking on the role of Director of Downtown Development and Courtney Cilli of Greenville will work alongside her as the Downtown Events Coordinator.

“I know that I have a great passion for the small business community and for this area, and I also really believe in it. I believe in the people. I believe in the businesses,” said Moreira.

Both women said they’re eager to connect with the people and shops downtown and increase the lines of communication.

“I feel like if they have somebody to talk to or come to with their ideas or suggestions, I think that makes it a little bit easier to hopefully get things moving and then some new things introduced as well,” said Cilli.

Fiscus said the city’s first goal is to support current businesses and make sure they’re sustainable and growing, and he believes adding these two women to the staff will help them get to that point.

“And then from there, we talked about wanting to grow our economy, so you know not only will they be supporting our current businesses, they will be the ones reaching out and marketing Sharon to bring in future business,” said Fiscus.

Moreira said the quality of life is becoming more important, especially in light of the pandemic and she plans to focus on just that.

“How do you attract businesses is one thing, and I’m going to be really focused on that. But I also want to make sure that we’re providing great services in some of these businesses as well so that it’s also attracting people to buy homes here,” said Moreira.

Fiscus said right now the city has grant applications out to its small businesses to provide them with assistance and help mitigate some of the losses they’ve experienced due to COVID.

Those applications are being reviewed right now.