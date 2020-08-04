Keystone Blind Association selling tickets for $25,000 cash raffle

The raffle is to help support the Keystone Blind Association's services and operations after its fundraisers were canceled

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Keystone Blind Association is holding a $25,000 cash raffle to help support its services and operations. The raffle is being held due to the cancellation of both its annual fundraisers: a Golf Scramble and the Sizzler for Sight.

Keystone provides services to those who are blind and visually-impaired in Mercer, Lawrence, Crawford, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

These services include Specialized Services (transportation with a sighted guide, shopping assistance, life skills, support groups, etc.), Orientation and Mobility Instruction, Vision Rehabilitation Therapy, Assistive Technology, Prevention of Blindness screenings and programs, Keystone Kids/Young Adults programs and several employment opportunities.

The organization is selling 1,000 tickets at $50 each, which can be purchased online, at the Keystone headquarters in Hermitage or from a Keystone employee.

The first place prize is $15,000 (or 30% of sales), second place prize is $15,000 (or 30% of sales) and third place prize is $5,000 (or 10% of sales).

Winners will be drawn on November 2 at 3 p.m. live on the Keystone Facebook page.

Proceeds will benefit Keystone Blind Association.

Official rules can be found and tickets may be purchased on the Keystone website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

