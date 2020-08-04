Keystone Blind Association selling tickets for $25,000 cash raffle

The raffle is to help support the Keystone Blind Association's services and operations after its fundraisers were canceled

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The Keystone Blind Association is holding a $25,000 cash raffle to help support its services and operations. The raffle is being held due to the cancellation of both its annual fundraisers: a Golf Scramble and the Sizzler for Sight.

Keystone provides services to those who are blind and visually-impaired in Mercer, Lawrence, Crawford, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

These services include Specialized Services (transportation with a sighted guide, shopping assistance, life skills, support groups, etc.), Orientation and Mobility Instruction, Vision Rehabilitation Therapy, Assistive Technology, Prevention of Blindness screenings and programs, Keystone Kids/Young Adults programs and several employment opportunities.

The organization is selling 1,000 tickets at $50 each, which can be purchased online, at the Keystone headquarters in Hermitage or from a Keystone employee.

The first place prize is $15,000 (or 30% of sales), second place prize is $15,000 (or 30% of sales) and third place prize is $5,000 (or 10% of sales).

Winners will be drawn on November 2 at 3 p.m. live on the Keystone Facebook page.

Proceeds will benefit Keystone Blind Association.

Official rules can be found and tickets may be purchased on the Keystone website.