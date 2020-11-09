Kent State waives application fees during November

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State is waiving application fees for those who want to apply to the university during the month of November. Students interested can apply for free until Dec. 1.

“This is another way we’re removing a barrier to a college education, and we hope those who are interested in pursuing a college degree will explore Kent State and apply,” said Sean Broghammer, Ph.D., associate vice president for enrollment management, admissions. “This fall, we simplified our admissions process and made changes due to the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have made it easier for prospective students to apply to Kent State, and waiving application fees in November is our latest incentive.”

Changes that Kent State has already enacted with its admissions process include:

Waiving ACT/SAT standardized test requirements, recognizing that testing was canceled in many locations leaving students unable to take the test

Utilizing a more holistic approach to determine student admissions

All applicants are automatically considered for merit-based scholarships.

For more information, visit Kent State Admissions at www.kent.edu/admissions or contact Sean Broghammer at 330-672-2444 or sbrogham@kent.edu.